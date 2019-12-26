Anthony J. Gasparino

1944-2019

Anthony J. Gasparino 75 of Palm Coast, FL passed away on December 23, 2019 at the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House. He was born on November 2, 1944 in Norwalk, CT to the late Anthony James and Victoria Mary Gasparino (Mazzone).

He graduated from Greenwich High School in Greenwich, CT. He then went on to Westchester Business School & Norwalk State Community College where he received his degrees in Accounting & Computer Science. Anthony was then drafted into the Army where he served during the Vietnam Conflict. Upon receiving his honorable discharge Anthony then went to work for Electrolux Corp in Greenwich, CT & Norden Systems in Norwalk, CT.

He was very active in his church community of Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church where he served as an usher, hospitality ministry, Teams of Our Lady and the coordinator of the Living Memorial Wall Collection. Anthony was also active with the Knights of Columbus where he served as a Grand Knight, Notre Dame Council 10514, 2017-2018, Faithful Navigator, Corpus Christi Assembly 2810, 2018-2019, he earned many Council & Assembly awards including an Assembly Award for the support of the Purple Heart To Be A Patriot.

He enjoyed gardening, reading, trivia, sports especially the NY Yankees, photography, classical music and cruising the Caribbean with his wife but his greatest love was spending time with his grandchildren.

Anthony was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Gasparino. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Claudia; children, Michele (Kevin) Smith of Monroe, CT; Tina (Michael) Jones of Torrington, CT; beloved grandchildren, Peyton & Kathleen Smith, Brady Jones; sister, Rosemary (Louis) Fabion of Myrtle Beach, SC.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House or the American Cancer Society.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 3, 2020, 11:00am at Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church. Friends may gather on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4:00-8:00PM at the chapel of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home. Entombment will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Norwalk, CT.

DONATIONS:

